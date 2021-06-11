Test positivity rate in Dharwad dips to 4.9%

COVID-19 test positivity rate which was over 20% last month in Dharwad district has slowly decreased in the last fortnight. On Friday, it stood at 4.9%.

After the number of cases had gone up, the Dharwad district administration had taken up several stringent measures further reducing the lockdown relaxation time. Excluding the sale of vegetables, fruits and milk for just two hours, it had closed down all other shops and restricted the movement of people and vehicles.

According to official data, the district recorded a decrease in the number of people getting infected with the pandemic in the last fortnight. On Wednesday, the district had recorded test positivity rate of 10%. It reduced to 9.4% on Thursday and on Friday, it went below 5% and stood at 4.9%.

As on Thursday, Hubballi taluk has the highest test positivity rate of 5.19% followed by 3.94% in Dharwad taluk, 2.46% in Navalgund, 1.09% in Kundgol and 1.46% in Kalghatgi taluk, according to data released by the Health Department.