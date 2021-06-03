Test positivity rate has reduced in Raichur, says Savadi

41 patients getting treatment for black fungus

COVID-19 test positivity rate has reduced in Raichur district due to preventive measures taken jointly by the district administration and the Health Department. However, 41 patients , who are infected by black fungus, are getting treatment in the district’s government hospital and necessary treatment is being given to them, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi has said.

He was talking to reporters at the Yermarus Inspection Bungalow on the outskirts of Raichur on Thursday.

Mr. Savadi said that the initiatives taken by the district administration helped bring down positive cases. Infected people, who were identified during visits to villages, were immediately shifted to COVID Care Centres and provided treatment. This helped reduce the number of cases, he explained.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that medical officers have been advised to tackle black fungus cases carefully and provide the necessary treatment to patients. As many as 41 patients have been found in the district with the condition and all are getting treatment, he added.

As many as 30 oxygen concentrators have been supplied by the government and another 20 of them have arrived in the district. Officers are advised to use them based on requirement.

Mr. Savadi handed over three buses having Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facilities to the district administration. Each bus cost ₹10 lakh and MP Sanganna Karadi has donated ₹10 lakh for the purpose.

Later, the Deputy Chief Minister visited COVID Care Centres established at Yermarus and Deodurg. He also inaugurated an oxygen storage unit with a capacity of 20 kilo litres on RIMS premises. Mr. Savadi also flagged off a mobile COVID treatment centre and emergency oxygen unit. This unit has been set up on government-owned bus.