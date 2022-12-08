Test milk adulterants in 10 minutes!

December 08, 2022 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - MYSURU

In less than 10 minutes, adulteration in milk can be detected. Also, the milk’s microbial safety can be checked.

Thanks to a simple and portable device developed by the DRDO-Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL), Mysuru, this technology has been adopted in the Army and now has been transferred to industries for commercial production.

This multiple strip test kit for testing the quality of milk is cost-effective, eco-friendly and easily disposable.

Called MATS – Milk Testing Kit Mark II, the test is rapid, user-friendly and light. A drop of milk is sufficient to test each adulterant. The detection limit is from 0.5 per cent level onwards, according to the DFRL scientists.

The strip card is able to detect seven chemical adulterants – boric acid, detergent, hydrogen peroxide, neutraliser, soap, starch and urea. The test is based on colour reactions and the test does not require any lab facility or skilled/trained manpower. “The kits have been extensively evaluated in the armed forces and are safe to use,” a note from DFRL said.

DRDO-DFRL has developed biodegradable cutlery by using reinforcement of natural fibre (agro waste) into matrix resin which is a polymer of renewable resources and is formed by compression or injection process. The cutlery is available in the form of spoons, forks, soup spoons, ice-cream sticks, bowls, kulhad and plates.

Biodegradable films for packaging applications have also been developed. The biodegradable bags convert to biomass by enzymatic degradation within 180 days. It is made from environmentally friendly bio polymers. Each bag can carry a weight of 5 kg.

The technology is mainly focused on making biodegradable carry bags, pouches, bags etc., which decompose in a specific environment such as water, soil, compost under a short period of time, the note said.

These technologies were released at the ongoing national conference on “Futuristic strategies for the containment of troops in different terrains” organized by the DFRL in Mysuru.