Terror monitoring cells in 5 cities

Each police station in the five city commissionerates in the State has nominated three personnel, led by a sub-inspector, for a dedicated cell to monitor extremist organisations and co-ordinate terror-related probes.

The cells will be formed in the commissionerates of Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi and Belagavi, following a circular issued by Neelmani N. Raju, DG&IGP, Karnataka.

These cells will be co-ordinated by an officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) at the city level. The personnel will be trained and made to undergo an extensive orientation programme by the Internal Security Division (ISD), a senior official from ISD said. “This will provide well-trained personnel on the ground, and act as force multipliers for ISD, tasked with monitoring of extremist groups in the State,” he said.

This infrastructure is being put in place in the wake of concerns that Hindu right-wing extremist organisations and Islamic jihadi organisations, especially Islamic State (IS), are attracting youth in cities with their ideologies, sources said.

Investigations into the murders of Gauri Lankesh and M.M. Kalburgi have uncovered the activities of extremist organisations recruiting youth from fringe organisations involved in communal violence. The post-Easter bombings in Sri Lanka, IS declaring a new province in India, and concerns and intelligence alerts of IS finding new recruits in Indian cities are real, a senior official said.

Gopal B. Hosur, former State Intelligence Chief, said while this would create dedicated human resources at the police station level to monitor these activities, its success would depend on their orientation, guidance from ISD and information sharing protocol to prevent information transmission losses.

Mr. Hosur said in the second phase, the system must be extended to other districts as well to build a credible intelligence network and minimise gaps. “While some of these extremist groups and their leaders may be from the cities, most of their activities are based in isolated villages and forest areas. For instance, Indian Mujahideen camps were held in remote villages like Shuntikoppa, and training camps by the accused in the Gauri Lankesh case were also held in remote villages. Similar monitoring of rural areas is also the need of the hour,” he said.