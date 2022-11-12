Terminal 2 will be the finest in India, says BIAL MD

The terminal is designed with focus on ecology, sustainability and culture of Karnataka

The glitzy Terminal 2 of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), also known as ‘garden terminal’, in Devanahalli, in Bengaluru on November 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Apart from technological features, the new terminal will host the never-seen-before retail and food and beverages outlets. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Kempegowda International Airport Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a ‘walk in the garden’. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The construction of the terminal began in October, 2018, with BIAL planning to build it in two phases. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Digi Yatra has been woven into the travel programme which means you can use your facial biometrics to travel through the airport, there are self-drop baggage counters which means you do not have to go to a manned counter. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, will offer one of the finest experiences for passengers in India, said Hari Marar, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) MD and CEO.

Speaking during a guided walkthrough of Terminal 2 on Saturday, he said it offers the best of technologies in an environment that pays tribute to the Garden City of Bengaluru. The terminal is designed with focus on ecology, sustainability and culture of Karnataka.

Digi yatra

“From a technological standpoint, Terminal 2 features all the best technologies. Digi Yatra has been woven into the travel programme which means you can use your facial biometrics to travel through the airport, there are self-drop baggage counters which means you do not have to go to a manned counter. You can just drop your bag and go through, there are full-body scanners that have been deployed here,” Mr. Marar said.

Apart from technological features, the new terminal will host the never-seen-before retail and food and beverages outlets, the MD added. “Retail and food and beverages that they would have never seen at any airport in India today are being put together,” he said.

In four years

He said that terminal had been complete in four years despite two years being COVID-19 years. “We have been able to complete it because of the efforts of a lot of people, construction companies, our design companies and all our employees have done a tremendous job in putting this together,” he said.

The construction of the terminal began in October, 2018, with BIAL planning to build it in two phases. Phase 1, covering 255,645 square meters, will cater to 25 million passengers per annum (MPPA), while the second phase which is still in the planning stage would be able to handle 20 MPPA. Once both phases are complete, T2 will be able to handle 70 MPPA.