Terapanth Jain Maryada Mahotsav in Hubballi

Preparations have begun well in advance for the 10-day religious event of the Terapanth Jain community, Maryada Mahotsav, to be held in Hubballi from January 23 to February 1. Various committees have been set up.

This is for the first time that such an event is being held in the State. The event to be held at the open space next to Sanskaar English Medium School at Keshwapur in Hubballi is being led by Acharya Sri Mahashramanji and will formally begin with the entry of Ahimsa Yatra led by the swami and other saints in Hubballi on January 23.

President of Acharya Sri Mahashraman Maryada Mahotsav Vyavastha Samithi Sohanlal Kothari told presspersons here on Thursday that the Ahimsa Yatra, which was launched in New Delhi in 2014, had covered around 19,000 kilometres so far, including places in Nepal and Bhutan, apart from the various States in the country.

Nearly 250 saints are part of the Ahimsa Yatra during which an oath of harmony, morality, honesty and a life free of bad habits is being administered.

Giving details of the Maryada Mahotsav, founder-chairman of Sanskaar English Medium School Mahendra Singhi noted that the Ahimsa Yatra would reach Hubballi on January 23. Felicitations to Sri Mahashramanji and other saints would be held on January 24.

Apart from daily discourses and religious sessions, the birth anniversary of Sri Mahaprajnaji would be celebrated during the event, he said.

As thousands of people were expected to attend the programme, the committee would request the authorities concerned to repair the roads leading to the venue at the earliest, Mr. Singhi said.

For ensuring the smooth conduct of the mega event, several committees, including the felicitation committee headed by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, have already been formed. President of the Terapanth Sabha Mahendra Palgota and other office-bearers Mukhesh Bhatevra and Parasmal Bafna gave further details on the mega event.