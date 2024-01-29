ADVERTISEMENT

Tenure of posts in boards and corporations reduced to reward more leaders: Shivakumar

January 29, 2024 01:51 am | Updated 01:51 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday said the Congress high command had reduced the tenure of the boards and corporation positions to two years to ensure that more number of party workers are rewarded for their work. 

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Mr. Shivakumar said: “The tenure has been reduced to two years to ensure that all the Congress workers who have worked hard for the party over the years are recognised and rewarded.” 

“We have only introduced the high command sutra. This is not the formula of Siddaramaiah or D.K. Shivakumar. Many Congress workers have worked for party and it is the party’s responsibility to reward them,” he noted. 

Asked about BJP leaders’ statement that their party would win all the 28 seats in the State in the parliamentary elections, he said, “The BJP was saying that they will all the 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly elections too. You all know what happened. We had said we will win 136-140 seats and we won those many seats.” 

