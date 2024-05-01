Tenure of fire watchers in Bandipur, other project tiger reserves likely to be extended

May 01, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - MYSURU

The Forest Department will extend the tenure of the temporary fire watchers in Bandipur, Nagarahole and other tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries as the threat of forest fire was far from over this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is customary for fire watchers to be roped in from the villages adjoining the forests and appoint the local community members as fire watchers, mainly tribals in Bandipur and Nagarahole.

While about 500 temporary watchers are appointed for Bandipur, nearly 350 to 400 personnel are appointed for Nagarahole and the deployment takes place during January.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their tenure is fixed till April 30th ever year by when the region generally receives wide spread and heavy pre-monsoon showers dousing the threat of forest fire.

But this year the rains have failed so far even as vast swathe of forests continue to be vulnerable to fire due to searing heat and soaring temperature.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in the Maddur range of Bandipur on Monday evening and could be doused only by Tuesday morning. Ramesh Kumar, Conservator of Forests, Project Tiger, who paid a visit to the spot said that the this was the first major fire in Bandipur since the last three years owing to complete failure of monsoon last year and pre-monsoon rains this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the heat wave and lack of any signs of pre-monsoon have ensured that the threat of forest fire has not diminished. ‘’Hence a decision will be taken on continuation of fire watchers in all tiger reserves of the State as their services will be required till there was copious rains,” he added.

The extent of damage to the forests at Maddur range in Bandipur was yet to be assessed and would take some time, said Mr. Ramesh Kumar.

No deployment of fire tenders

Meanwhile, the forest officials felt the absence of fire tenders that used to be deployed by the fire and emergency services department.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’Every range would have fire tenders besides other equipment and the department would provide us with adequate staff as well which used to come in handy in fire fighting operations,” said the officials.

But this year, no fire extinguishing trucks or fire tenders have been provided either at Bandipur, Nagarahole or any protected area as a fallout of the policy of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to scrap all government vehicles that are 15 years old.

Almost all the vehicles with the department of fire and emergency services being more than 15 years old, none of them were deployed while those less than 15 years are required to attend to emergency due to fire break out in other areas.

Harshakumar, Director, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, said they too have not received any fire tender for deployment in areas that are vulnerable to fires due to the MoRTH’s policy to scrap vehicles that are over 15 years. But the local fire and emergency service has promised to assist in case of a requirement or outbreak of fire, he added.

While Nagarahole had had no major fires so far Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve have been affected by multiple fire incidents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.