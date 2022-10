ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Pre-University Education announced the tentative timetable for the II PU exams on October 21, Friday, according to which they will be conducted from March 10 to March 29, 2023.

The exams will be held from 10.15 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. Any objections to the timetable can be submitted to the department e-mail: jdexam.dpue@gmail.com by November 21, 2022.