Tentative schedule for II PU exam out

The DPUE has announced the tentative timetable for the class 12 second year Pre University (PU) course examination, which had been postponed due to COVID-19.

The examination will begin on May 24 and conclude on June 24. They will be scheduled between 10.15 a.m. and 1.30 p.m.

The pandemic had upset the academic calendar for schools and colleges. It was only at the start of the year on January 1 that II PU students started attending classes on campus.

If students have any objections to the tentative timetable, they can write to the Joint Director examinations, DPUE Malleswaram, Bengaluru, before February 6 or email the authorities at jdexam@gmail.com