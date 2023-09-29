Tent school opened for continuing education of tribal children

September 29, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - MYSURU

A makeshift school to enable children of mahouts to continue their learning and education, was inaugurated at the Mysuru palace grounds here on Friday.

Launched a few years ago, this is an initiative to ensure that the education of the mahouts’ children does not suffer due to their prolonged stay in Mysuru for Dasara.

It is customary for mahouts and their family members to camp in Mysuru for nearly two months ahead of the Dasara festival. This is to prepare the elephants for the Vijaydashmi procession and it entails regular practice and a march along the 5 km procession route. It also enables the elephants to get accustomed to the terrain and helps in the smooth conduct of the festival.

But in the process, the education of the mahouts children gets disrupted and hence the Education Department has taken up the initiative. The tent school, as it is called, is equipped with books and children are distributed schoolbags. The learning process will be informal as the children belong to different age groups.

The district in-charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa inaugurated the tent school and the children presented a slew of cultural programmes to mark the occasion. Apart from regular lessons, the teachers appointed to oversee the classes will also introduce games to make the learning process enjoyable and less formal.

The Minister also served breakfast to the mahouts and their family members to mark the occasion and interacted with them. In all, 250 mahouts and their family members are camping at the Mysuru palace and the Minister also apprised himself of their requirements.

A health camp was also conducted for the mahouts in association with the Palace Board and Apollo BGS Hospital. In his interaction with the mahouts, the Minister said they were entwined with forest and ecology and described them as conservators of environment and forests. The government would take all measures to fulfil their demands pertaining to basic amenities, Mr. Mahadevappa added.

A minute’s silence was also observed as a mark of respect for agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan who passed away on Thursday. MLAs Tanveer Sait and Harish Gowda, MP Pratap Simha, MLCs D. Thimmaiah, C.N. Manje Gowda, DC K.V. Rajendra, Conservator of Forests Malathi Priya, DC Sourabh Kumar and others were present.