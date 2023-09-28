Tent school for mahouts’ kids to open at Mysuru palace

September 28, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - MYSURU

The children of mahouts and kavadis of Dasara elephants who are staying away from their regular schools since they have accompanied their parents to Mysuru to participate in the festivities, will get a school-like atmosphere on the palace premises here with the launch of a tent school (makeshift school) exclusively for them on Friday.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa will inaugurate the tent school where teachers will take classes for the children who will be out of school until the festivities end. The initiative is to ensure that the children don’t miss their classes.

The Department of Public Instruction will be deputing teachers who, other than taking classes, will engage the children conducting various activities. They will ensure that their schooling remains unaffected.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the tent school, a library will also be available for the children.

On the occasion, doctors from AYUSH Department will conduct a health check-up for the mahouts, kavadis, and their family members. The health camp will be inaugurated by the Minister.

A special breakfast will be served to the mahouts, kavadis, and their family members on the palace premises on Friday at 9 a.m. behind Trineshwara Temple before the launch of various initiatives.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.