Tension near Arabhavi town
Tension prevailed for some time at Sattigeri Maddi near Arabhavi town in Mudalagi taluk of Belagavi district on Wednesday after miscreants tied a saffron flag over the minar of a mosque.
However, immediate intervention by elders of both Hindu and Muslim communities prevented any further escalation of the tension.
Soon after a huge posse of police was deployed around the mosque and in Arabhavi town. Senior police officials visited the town and held a peace meeting.
Members of both Hindu and Muslim communities have filed complaints with the police seeking action against the miscreants who tried to instigate communal feelings by their act.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.