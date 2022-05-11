Tension near Arabhavi town

Tension prevailed for some time at Sattigeri Maddi near Arabhavi town in Mudalagi taluk of Belagavi district on Wednesday after miscreants tied a saffron flag over the minar of a mosque.

However, immediate intervention by elders of both Hindu and Muslim communities prevented any further escalation of the tension.

Soon after a huge posse of police was deployed around the mosque and in Arabhavi town. Senior police officials visited the town and held a peace meeting.

Members of both Hindu and Muslim communities have filed complaints with the police seeking action against the miscreants who tried to instigate communal feelings by their act.