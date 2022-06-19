Tension prevails as 1 killed over property row in Karnataka’s village

Vehicles were also set ablaze after the murder in the village

Tension prevailed in Goundawada village in Karnataka’s Belagavi district after miscreants set fire to vehicles and hay stacks over the alleged murder of a resident in a property dispute.

A fight erupted between two individuals, over parking of cars on Saturday night. This escalated into a violent group clash. Satish Patil, 35, was stabbed and died on the way to the hospital.

This angered a group that set fire to vehicles and hay stacks. City police rushed to the village and controlled the crowd. City police have taken into custody 20 persons accused of murder and arson. A case has been registered in the Kakati police station. The investigation is on.

A long pending fight over property of a temple is said to be behind the quarrel. A group objected to a member of another group who allegedly built a house on temple property in Goundawada. This had caused some disturbances earlier.

``The situation is peaceful and under control now,’’ city police commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah said. “Teams of city civil and armed reserve police personnel have been stationed at the village. As of now, there is no information on the involvement of outsiders,’’ he said.

A team of officers including deputy commissioner Ravindra Gadadi, P.V. Sneha, assistant commissioners Narayan Baramani and Ganapati Gudaji, circle inspector Avinash Yaragoppa and others visited the spot. Some are camping in the village.