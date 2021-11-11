Tension over bypass road work in Belagavi

Two among protesting farmers make an attempt to end their lives

Tension prevailed for sometime on the outskirts of Belagavi on Thursday as two among farmers staging a protest opposing the Halaga-Machhe Bypass Road made an attempt to end their lives.

The incident happened when the National Highway Authority of India officials visited the spot for initiation of the bypass road work to which the farmers vehemently opposed. The protesting farmers urged the officials to stop the work immediately. They said that along with the land earmarked for acquisition for facilitating the construction of the bypass road, fertile land of farmers have been acquired by the government.

As the farmers entered into an altercation with the visiting officials, a farmer, Akash Angolkar, tried to immolate himself. However, the police immediately rushed to thwart his attempt. He was immediately rescued and rushed to hospital. Another youth climbed up a tree and threatened to commit suicide if his demands were not met.

Meanwhile, several women, who were opposed to the initiation of the work on bypass road, entered into an altercation with the officials and the police seeking immediate halt to the work. They also said that there were police atrocities on the protesting farmers and women. Several of the protestors, including women, were taken into custody later by the police as a precautionary measure.

During the protest, farm woman Sumitra Angolkar, Amit and others said that there is a legal dispute over the bypass road and they have not received any money from the government in exchange for the land as they did not want to part with their farmland. They said that the government officials are forcibly trying to acquire the land and moreover, the road alignment has been changed to benefit politically influential people.

There was high drama at the worksite as the farmers vehemently opposed the work. While a woman sat in front of an earthmover, a farmer sat inside the bucket of the earthmover opposing the work. Finally, the police took all of them into custody and cleared the worksite.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikram Amte, who rushed to the spot, clarified that the police only provided security cover as per the requisition made by NHAI officials and they (police) did not indulge in any kind of atrocity while taking the protestors into custody.

He said that the youth who had suffered burns has been admitted to the District Hospital where he is recuperating.

For the 9.5-km Halaga-Machhe Bypass Road, 135 acres of land has been acquired by the government and some of the owners have expressed reluctance in parting with their land.