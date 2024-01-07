Tension over banner in front of temple in Vijayapura

January 07, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Belagavi

Tension prevailed in front of the Sri Siddeshwar Temple in Vijayapura when some Hindutva activists tried to put up a poster banning Muslim vendors from the annual fair of the temple on Sunday.

However, office-bearers of the Sri Siddeshwar Society managed to overpower the miscreants and removed the banner.

The Hindutva activists began abusing the society office-bearers saying that it was surprising that such useless people were employed by BJP MLA and society chairman Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

Some activists put up a banner saying, “Trading will not be allowed in the Sri Siddeshwar Fair for Jihadists and cow slaughterers and those who trap and kill Hindu girls through Love Jihad”.

The banner also urged Hindus not to have any business relationships with Muslims.

A few weeks ago, an organisation calling itself a federation of Hindu activists had submitted appeals to Mr. Yatnal and the jatra committee not to allow Muslim vendors to do business during the annual fair.

Mr. Yatnal is yet to respond to the plea.