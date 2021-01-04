Tension outside GIMS as villagers block road

Tension prevailed outside the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) on Sunday as villagers of Jainapur in Jewargi taluk in Kalaburagi district blocked the road and staged a protest carrying a body for more than six hours, demanding the suspension of the police officer responsible for the death of a three-year-old girl Bharati.
The agitators blocked the busy Sedam Road for a couple of hours; later they completely blocked the road for two-way traffic when people from Jewargi taluk gathered at the protest site in the evening.
As many as 10 members, including Ravi Talwar and his wife, Sangeeta, were arrested after a group of people lodged a complaint against 22 members due to a clash that erupted while celebrating the victory of gram panchayat elections on December 31, 2020.
Sangeeta and her three-year-old daughter spent two days in the police station. The agitators said that Jewargi Sub-Inspector Manjunath and policemen assaulted all the 10 members. Along with Ravi Talwar and Sangeeta, the police also thrashed their three-year-old daughter due to which she fell ill and was taken to GIMS Hospital where she breathed her last on Saturday night.
Jewargi MLA Ajay Singh, Kalaburagi North MLA Kaneez Fatima, the former MLA B.R. Patil, the former MLC Allamprabhu Patil joined the protest and demanded that the Police Sub-Inspector [Manjunath] be suspended immediately. They also demanded that the government release ₹ 25 lakh compensation to the bereaved family.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath