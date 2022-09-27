Tension in Yadgir village as followers of legislators clash during foundation stone ceremony

There was tension in Savoor village, Gurmitkal taluk of Yadgir district, on Tuesday after followers of Janata Dal(S) MLA Naganagowda Kandkur and BJP MLC Baburao Chinchansur clashed with one another after Mr. Chinchansur’s supporters said that his photo was not printed on a banner put on stage during an event to lay foundation stone for the construction of a road between Malhar, Savoor and Lingeri villages in Gurmitkal constituency and removed the banner.

According to sources, the followers of Mr. Chichansur removed the banner after they did not find his photo on it. When the followers of Mr. Kandkur came to the spot, they questioned the removal of the banner and demanded that it be restored immediately.

A verbal clash ensued between them and suddenly, it turned ugly and the followers of both the MLC and the MLA started pushing and attacking one another. At one stage, they hurled chairs at each other but luckily no one got injured.

The police present at the scene had a tough time in bringing the situation under control. However, they managed to disperse the followers of both the MLC and the MLA.

The sources said that both Mr. Kandkur and Mr. Chinchansur were witness to the incident. Meanwhile, followers of Mr. Chinchansur urged the organisers to cancel the programme.

Later, the MLA suggested that the banner be restored and asked officials to continue the programme as it related to development work. And, finally, he laid the foundation stone for the road work being taken up at a cost of ₹5.70 crore by the Public Works Department.

Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy told The Hindu that, so far, there has been no complaint registered in this connection.