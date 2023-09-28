Tension in Vijayapura after Yatnal’s poster is torn

September 28, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Belagavi

A group of youth gathered at Shivaji Chowk in Vijayapura on Thursday after some unidentified men tore down a poster that contained images of BJP leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. The poster contained greetings to the public on the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi.

Some youth, including Raghav Annigeri, president of Swami Vivekananda Sene, demanded that the offenders be arrested immediately.

A team of police officers led by Superintendent of Police Sonawane Rishikesh rushed to the spot and dispersed the group. The police also removed the whole poster from the place.

The Superintendent of Police assured the youth leaders that an inquiry will be ordered and the accused will be brought to book. Investigators were scouting for CCTV footage from nearby areas, the police said.

