Tension in Shivamogga after differences between two groups over displaying flags and other decorative items in public places

October 01, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed for a couple of hours in Shivamogga city on Friday night as many people gathered at Ameer Ahmed Circle owing to differences between two groups over displaying flags and other decorative items in public places.

Some Hindu groups had placed saffron flags as part of the decoration to mark the Ganesha procession on Thursday. People gathered in big numbers after word spread that the flags had been removed at Ameer Ahmed Circle. Senior police officers, including Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar, rushed to the spot. They spoke to both the groups and succeeded in dispersing them.

Mr. Mithun Kumar told the media: “There were some differences with regard to decoration. A few people had gathered. I and other senior officers spoke to the people and resolved the differences amicably. The situation is peaceful”.

The procession of Ganesha idol installed by Hindu Mahasabha was held on Thursday. Thousands of people took part in the procession that covered prominent streets of the city. The district administration had made heavy deployment of police to avoid untoward incidents.

The police have made arrangements for Id Milad procession to be taken out on Sunday.

