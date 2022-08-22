Tension in Shiralakoppa

Special Correspondent Hassan
August 22, 2022 20:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tension prevailed in Shiralakoppa in Shikaripur taluk on Monday after a clash between two groups during a sports meet of primary school students. Six people who were injured in the incident have been admitted to a hospital in Shiralakoppa. Many businessmen closed their shops early in the day, anticipating untoward incidents.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad in a communiqué to the media said that a minor clash broke out between two people over a silly issue while watching the volleyball match at Indira Gandhi Stadium in the town. It took a serious turn after the match was over. A group of people including Parvez, Jabiulla and Shakeel all from Shiralakoppa allegedly attacked Annappa, Pavan, Manikantha, Punit, Pramod and Shivaraj from Manchinakoppa. Following a complaint by Annappa, the Shiralakoppa police booked the case and took two people into custody, the communiqué added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Hassan
civil unrest
religious conflict
sport
police

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app