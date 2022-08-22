Karnataka

Tension in Shiralakoppa

Tension prevailed in Shiralakoppa in Shikaripur taluk on Monday after a clash between two groups during a sports meet of primary school students. Six people who were injured in the incident have been admitted to a hospital in Shiralakoppa. Many businessmen closed their shops early in the day, anticipating untoward incidents.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad in a communiqué to the media said that a minor clash broke out between two people over a silly issue while watching the volleyball match at Indira Gandhi Stadium in the town. It took a serious turn after the match was over. A group of people including Parvez, Jabiulla and Shakeel all from Shiralakoppa allegedly attacked Annappa, Pavan, Manikantha, Punit, Pramod and Shivaraj from Manchinakoppa. Following a complaint by Annappa, the Shiralakoppa police booked the case and took two people into custody, the communiqué added.


