HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tension in Shikaripur over beef transportation

June 30, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed in Shikaripur town in Shivamogga district for sometime on Friday as two groups came to blows over transporting beef. The immediate intervention of the police brought the situation under control.

Two persons were allegedly transporting beef on a bike near Punedahalli when a few youths from another community stopped them and informed the police. Following this, people from both the communities gathered near the police station. They continued to make allegations against each other and at one time they started pushing one another, forcing the police to intervene and disperse the mob.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar told the media that the situation was peaceful. The police would take up the case and investigate.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.