Tension in Seegehatti in Shivamogga following assault on Monday night

Tension prevailed for a couple of hours at Bharamappa Layout in Shivamogga on Monday night, when a person was attacked by three unknown people.

Prakash, 25, a resident of the layout, was attacked around 11.30 p.m. Three people, who came by bike, threw stones at him. They were heard shouting slogans and passing comments.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar informed the media that Prakash suffered head injuries. “According to doctors, he suffered minor head injuries and is safe. We are investigating the case”, he said. Mr. Prakash is undergoing treatment at McGann Hospital in the city.

Senior police officers visited the spot and dispersed people gathered after learning about the incident. The district administration has deployed policemen at Seegehatti, Bharamappa Layout and neighbouring areas.

The city has witnessed a series of incidents since the murder of Harsha, a Hindutva activist, earlier this year.