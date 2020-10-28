Tension in R.R. Nagar during Congress’ roadshow

Congress leader Siddaramaiah campaigning at R.R. Nagar for party candidate H. Kusuma on Tuesday.

28 October 2020 00:39 IST

BJP Yuva Morcha members shout party slogans at venue

Tension prevailed for some time in Rajarajeshwarinagar when members of the BJP Yuva Morcha shouted party slogans during the roadshow of the rival Congress for the upcoming byelections, near J.P. park on Tuesday.

Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with Congress candidate H. Kusuma, were addressing the roadshow highlighting the failure of the Narendra Modi-led Central government when a group of BJP Yuva Morcha members started shouting the slogans.

The police dispersed the group. Late on Tuesday, Yeshwantpur police registered an FIR against BJP workers who allegedly assaulted Congress workers twice during Mr. Siddaramaiah’s rally.

This was the second such incident where rival party members clashed. Earlier, the Congress leaders had filed a complaint of assault and criminal intimidation against the BJP workers in Nandini Layout, based on which the police filed an FIR against six BJP members, including a former BBMP councillor, for allegedly assaulting two Congress workers during campaigning.