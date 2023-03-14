ADVERTISEMENT

Tension in Rattihalli of Haveri district after stone-throwing incident

March 14, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

After stone-throwing by a group of miscreants on the premises of a religious structure during a bike rally, tension prevailed for some time in Rattihalli town of Haveri district on Tuesday. The police have detained 15 youths in connection with the incident.

A few vehicles were damaged and a few people suffered minor injuries in the stone-throwing.

According to sources, stone-throwing came in retaliation to opposition during a procession of Sangolli Rayanna in Rattihalli on March 9. The police are investigating.

On Tuesday, members of a Hindutva outfit took out a motorcycle rally in Rattihalli as part of a programme to unveil the statue of Sangolli Rayanna in the town. In fact, earlier in the day, Ministers B.C. Patil and Byrati Basavaraj flagged off the bike rally.

Trouble started after the bike rally entered the Kote (Fort) Street in the town, when a few miscreants threw stones on the premises of a religious structure. Soon, the police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Haveri Superintendent of Police Shivakumar Gunare said that due to stone-throwing, window panes of a few houses and four cars have been damaged. He said that 15 youths were immediately taken into custody and the situation brought under control.

