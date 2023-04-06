ADVERTISEMENT

Tension in Kodekal after BJP, Congress workers start throwing stones at each other

April 06, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

A vehicle that was damaged in a stone-throwing incident in Kodekal, Yadgir district, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tension prevailed in Kodekal village of Hunsagi taluk in Yadgir district when two groups of workers belonging to the Congress and the BJP, respectively, indulged in stone-throwing at each other on Thursday.

Member of Legislative Assembly Narasimha Naik comes from this village.

According to sources, Congress workers and a majority of followers of the former MLA Raja Venkatappa Nayak were passing by in several vehicles in the middle of a crowd that had gathered for the annual fair of Basavanna Devaru, with their vehicle horns blowing continuously.

The gathering, however, objected to the act of the Congress workers and stopped the vehicles and asked them to stop blowing horns as they had gathered there for the annual fair and the blowing of horns was causing public nuisance.

As their vehicles were stopped, the Congress workers suddenly entered into a verbal clash with the local people. After coming to know of the incident, BJP workers, most of them followers of Mr. Narasimha Naik, entered into a verbal duel with the Congress worker.

The situation turned tense when the two groups of BJP and Congress workers started throwing stones at each other suddenly. The windowpanes, front and rear glasses of many vehicles were damaged in the incident.

“The followers of Mr. Venkatappa Nayak were going to Narayanpur through the crowd that had gathered at Kodekal when the incident happened. But the situation is under control now,” a police officer said.

The Kodekal Police rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. A case was registered.

