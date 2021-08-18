Tension in Kerur village

Belagavi

18 August 2021 19:41 IST

Tension prevailed in Kerur village near Chikkodi after some miscreants demolished a tea shop as they wanted to install a statue of Sangolli Rayanna at that spot.

A businessman complained to the police that a mob of around 10-15 persons demolished his tea shop on the roadside, on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, a group of people gathered at the spot and started complaining that the tea shop had been brought down illegally, by a private group, in violation of rules.

Advertising

Advertising

However, another group came to the spot, claiming responsibility for the incident. That group argued that the tea shop was illegally built on public land, without permission from the civic authorities.

A police team was rushed to the village. The policemen stood guard at the disputed place.

The situation was brought under control, the police said.