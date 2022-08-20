Karnataka

Tension in Karnataka village after Sangolli Rayanna poster torn

A file photo of a statue of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna

A file photo of a statue of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna | Photo Credit: badiger P.K.

Tension prevailed in Khanagaon in Belagavi district of Karnataka after some persons tore a poster of Sangolli Rayanna, a revered historical figure, at the village square on August 20.

Some college students noticed the defaced poster. They set fire to tyres and forcibly closed some shops at Sangolli Rayanna Circle.

Police from Gokak police station visited the spot. Officers were holding talks with the protestors, promising them that the offenders would be arrested soon.


