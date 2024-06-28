Tension in Kalaburagi as rape victim dies in hospital

Tension prevailed in Kalaburagi after a 13-year-old girl who was allegedly gang raped died at a private hospital on Friday afternoon.

The victim’s relatives and members of the Dalit Sene staged a protest outside the hospital, blocking vehicular movement for an hour.

The victim’s mother has said that a group of five to seven members visited her house and abducted her daughter several times in the last eight months and raped her.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Kanika Sikriwal said that the victim was eight months pregnant and was admitted to the private hospital late on Thursday night. And, on Friday afternoon she developed complications and died of multi-organ failure.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act 2012 at the Suburban Police Station.

Meanwhile, the police have detained one of the suspects in the case for interrogation.

The police have shifted the body to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences for post-mortem.

