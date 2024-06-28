ADVERTISEMENT

Tension in Kalaburagi as rape victim dies in hospital

Updated - June 28, 2024 08:56 pm IST

Published - June 28, 2024 08:25 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The victim, a 13-year-old girl, who was eight months pregnant, died of multi-organ failure

The Hindu Bureau

The relatives of the victim and members of the Dalit Sene staging a protest outside a private hospital in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Tension prevailed in Kalaburagi after a 13-year-old girl who was allegedly gang raped died at a private hospital on Friday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim’s relatives and members of the Dalit Sene staged a protest outside the hospital, blocking vehicular movement for an hour.

The victim’s mother has said that a group of five to seven members visited her house and abducted her daughter several times in the last eight months and raped her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Kanika Sikriwal said that the victim was eight months pregnant and was admitted to the private hospital late on Thursday night. And, on Friday afternoon she developed complications and died of multi-organ failure.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act 2012 at the Suburban Police Station.

Meanwhile, the police have detained one of the suspects in the case for interrogation.

The police have shifted the body to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences for post-mortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US