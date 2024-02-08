Tension in Hubballi as BJP members react to NSUI protest

February 08, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Tension prevailed for some time in front of the office of the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi in Hubballi on Thursday as followers of the Union Minister indulged in sloganeering during a protest by members of NSUI (National Students Union of India) who were seeking due allocation of funds to the State from the tax pool.

However, the police intervened immediately and dispersed the two groups restoring normality within a few minutes.

Trouble started after followers of the Union Minister came out from the building raising slogans, when the members of NSUI were staging a protest in front of the office of Mr. Joshi demanding the release by the Union government of what they said ₹1.87 lakh crore dues.

The NSUI members raised raising slogans against the Union Minister and the Central government saying stepmotherly treatment is being meted out to Karnataka.

What is even worse is that tax devolution to the State has been reduced to 3.64% from 4.77% and not a single paisa has been released to the State under drought relief, although the State has raised a demand for ₹18,177 crore for drought relief, they said.

At this point, the BJP members and followers of Mr. Joshi came out of the building and rushed towards the protesting NSUI members, raising slogans Modi, Modi and Jai Sri Ram. The NSUI members countered them with slogans of Rahul, Rahul and Vande Mataram.

Sensing trouble, police personnel on duty intervened and stopped both the groups and forcibly pushed them back. The sloganeering continued for some time before the police managed to pacify both the groups. After continuing the protest for a few more minutes, the protestors disbursed.

They said that the Centre is allocating more funds to BJP-ruled States, thus meting out injustice to non-BJP ruled States.