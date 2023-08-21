Tension in Holehonnur after Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised

August 21, 2023 10:46 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - Shivamogga

Vandalisation of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Gandhi Circle has led to tension in Holehonnur, in Bhadravathi taluk of Shivamogga district, on August 21. The incident came to light in the morning. As the news spread, many people gathered at the circle. Movement of vehicles has been affected.

Holehonnur police are examining CCTV footage to identify the accused. Additional policemen have been deployed in the town to avoid any untoward incident.

The movement of vehicles between Holehonnur and Shivamogga has been stopped. Many vehicles are stuck midway. Among those stuck are students and government employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police are diverting vehicles to alternative routes.

Shivamogga Rural MLA Sharada Puryanaik visited the spot.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT