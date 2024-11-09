ADVERTISEMENT

Tension in Hassan village following desecration of Ambedkar portrait

Published - November 09, 2024 08:50 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed in Bidaruru village in Arakalgud taluk on Saturday following a few miscreants allegedly desecrating a portrait of B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

The residents of the village noticed the portrait, placed near the bus stand, desecrated on Saturday morning. The incident is said to have happened Friday night.

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Athni Harish and his supporters staged a protest in the village demanding action against the people who desecrated the portrait. They said the police should arrest the accused immediately.

Senior police officers visited the village and convinced the protesters to withdraw promising them action against the accused.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Konanur police have registered the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US