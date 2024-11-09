 />
Tension in Hassan village following desecration of Ambedkar portrait

Published - November 09, 2024 08:50 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed in Bidaruru village in Arakalgud taluk on Saturday following a few miscreants allegedly desecrating a portrait of B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

The residents of the village noticed the portrait, placed near the bus stand, desecrated on Saturday morning. The incident is said to have happened Friday night.

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Athni Harish and his supporters staged a protest in the village demanding action against the people who desecrated the portrait. They said the police should arrest the accused immediately.

Senior police officers visited the village and convinced the protesters to withdraw promising them action against the accused.

The Konanur police have registered the case.

November 09, 2024

