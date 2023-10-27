HamberMenu
Tension in Harkanchi village of Kalaburagi district after group assaults Dalit man

October 27, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed in Harkanchi village of Kamalapur taluk in Kalaburagi district after a Dalit man was beaten up by a group of people on Thursday night.

As villagers gathered to participate in the Sandal rituals of Mehboob Subhani Dargah, a group of people, led by Shankar Naikodi and Manikappa Naikodi, who were in an inebriated condition, scolded Jagadevappa Kotnoor for unknown reasons.

The quarrel flared up again when the victim, Jagadevapa Kotnoor, reached Shankar Naikodi and Manikappa Naikodi’s house to bring the incident to the notice of their parents.

Jagadevappa Kotnoor, however, suffered severe injuries after the group led by Shankar Naikodi and Manikappa Naikodi attacked him with iron rod and sticks.

Jagadevappa Kotnoor was rushed to a private hospital in Kalaburagi. Sources said that his condition is critical.

Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasalu and Deputy Superintendent of Police Umesh Chikkmath visited the village.

It has been learnt that both Shankar Naikodi and Manikappa Naikodi have been at loggerheads with Jagadevappa Kotnoor over unknown reasons.

A complaint has been registered at Mahagaon Police Station against seven members in the case.

