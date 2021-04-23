Karnataka

Tension in Gantiganahalli

Two days after a banner of B.R. Ambedkar, which had been put at the entrance of Gantiganahalli village, was burnt, villages have threatened to stage a massive protest if the police failed to arrest the culprits.

Many villagers alleged that it was perpetrated by residents belonging to another caste. The police have registered an FIR against unknown people under Section 153A (offence committed in place of worship) and Section 427 (mischief causing damage).

“The banner had been put up to commemorate Ambedkar Jayanti, We have taken up a case, and efforts are on to identify the accused,” said a police officer.

