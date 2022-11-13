Tension in Bhadravati

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
November 13, 2022 22:30 IST

Tension prevailed for some time in the heart of Bhadravati town in Shivamogga district on Sunday evening following two incidents involving people from different faiths. The police resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse the mob that had gathered near the hospital.

In one incident, one person suffered injuries after he was stabbed by unknown people near the hospital. In another incident, a heated argument between two groups over a social media post led to stone pelting at Gandhi Circle. It is said that two persons threw stones at one person belonging to another community.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar informed the media that the police would register all the cases and identify the people involved.

