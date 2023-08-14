ADVERTISEMENT

Tension in Belagavi village over statue removal

August 14, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Police officers stationed in Kurubarahatti after tension prevailed in the village in Belagavi district on Monday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Tension prevailed in Kurubarahatti near Belagavi after some youth staged a protest against the removal of a statue of Kittur Rani Channamma that was said to have been installed without permission in the village on Monday.

A group of youth tried to stop the police and gram panchayat officials who were trying to take the statue away.

They got into an argument with the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the police ensured the shifting of the statue after dispersing the crowd.

A police van is stationed in the village now. The situation is under control, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US