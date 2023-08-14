HamberMenu
Tension in Belagavi village over statue removal

August 14, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Police officers stationed in Kurubarahatti after tension prevailed in the village in Belagavi district on Monday.

Police officers stationed in Kurubarahatti after tension prevailed in the village in Belagavi district on Monday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Tension prevailed in Kurubarahatti near Belagavi after some youth staged a protest against the removal of a statue of Kittur Rani Channamma that was said to have been installed without permission in the village on Monday.

A group of youth tried to stop the police and gram panchayat officials who were trying to take the statue away.

They got into an argument with the police.

Meanwhile, the police ensured the shifting of the statue after dispersing the crowd.

A police van is stationed in the village now. The situation is under control, the police said.

