Tension in Belagavi village after groups fight

Published - October 15, 2024 08:30 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed in Solapur village near Hukkeri of Belagavi district after two groups fought. A few motorbikes were damaged in the fight. The police had to disperse the mob with a lathi-charge.

A group then complained before reporters that they faced unprovoked stone-throwing after the immersion procession of Durgadevi idol, as part of Dasara and Navaratri celebrations.

Some youth in this group chased the attackers and began to beat them up, they said. The police are yet to confirm this.

The police on the spot had to resort to a lathi-charge to bring the situation under control.

Additional police forces have been dispatched to the village. The situation is calm now.

MLA Nikhil Katti has called for peace.

