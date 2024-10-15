GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tension in Belagavi village after groups fight

Published - October 15, 2024 08:30 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed in Solapur village near Hukkeri of Belagavi district after two groups fought. A few motorbikes were damaged in the fight. The police had to disperse the mob with a lathi-charge.

A group then complained before reporters that they faced unprovoked stone-throwing after the immersion procession of Durgadevi idol, as part of Dasara and Navaratri celebrations.

Some youth in this group chased the attackers and began to beat them up, they said. The police are yet to confirm this.

The police on the spot had to resort to a lathi-charge to bring the situation under control.

Additional police forces have been dispatched to the village. The situation is calm now.

MLA Nikhil Katti has called for peace.

Published - October 15, 2024 08:30 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.