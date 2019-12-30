Tension at border district: Police hold peace committee meeting

In the wake of tension in the border district of Belagavi following protests by pro-Kannada and Marathi groups in the city and in some border towns, city Police Commissioner Lokesh Kumar held a peace committee meeting in Belagavi on Monday.

Addressing activists of both organisations, Mr. Kumar appealed to them to maintain peace and wait for governments to respond to the legal process. He also issued a warning against those indulging in mischievous acts.

Meanwhile, in response to the protests held by Marathi organisations against the Karnataka government in Kolhapur on Saturday, pro-Kannada organisations held protests in Belagavi, Nippani and Kagwad. The situation in Belagavi city and district remained peaceful, the police said.

Following tension, the North Western Road Transport Corporation had suspended long-route buses from the city and taluks to Maharashtra on Sunday. However, the service resumed by Sunday evening.

On Sunday, Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti felicitated Rajesh Patil, Congress MLA from Chandagad in Kolhapur district. Although an MLA for the neighbouring constituency, Mr. Patil lives in Belagavi city. Sparking tension, the MLA said he wished to be an MLA of Belagavi after it was merged with Maharashtra. However, he spoke against violence. Mr. Patil also emphasised the need for harmony and said people speaking different languages should live together. “The border issue is in the Supreme Court and we hope to get justice,” he said.