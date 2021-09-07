Karnataka

Tension in Belagavi over renaming circle

Police vans stationed at Rani Parvati Devi Circle after a group tried to rename the circle after Madakari Nayaka, in Belagavi on September 7, 2021. | Photo Credit: Badiger P.K.
Special Correspondent Belagavi 07 September 2021 12:49 IST
Updated: 07 September 2021 13:02 IST

Some youth try to change the name of Rani Parvati Devi Circle to Veera Madakari Nayaka Circle

Tension prevailed in south Belagavi after a youth organisation put up a board renaming a prominent circle on September 7.

The youth tried to change the name of Rani Parvati Devi Circle to Veera Madakari Nayaka Circle, by putting up a green board in the middle of the circle.

Advertising
Advertising

Passers-by alerted the police who rushed to the spot and removed the board. The police told the youth that their act had no legal sanction, and that they could change the name of the circle only after due permission from the Karnataka government.

This angered the youth who argued that Madakari Nayaka is a national hero, and they did not need anyone's permission to rename the circle.

A crowd gathered at the spot. Some people countered that the circle was named after the queen of Sawantwadi, who had donated land to several educational institutions in Belagavi.

Also Read

Police shower petals on MLA, get show-cause notices
 

Police used canes to disperse the crowd. Two KSRP vans have been stationed at the spot. A team of women police constables is also camping in the area, which is in the vicinity of several colleges.

City Police Commissioner K. Thiyagarajan said the situation is under control.

Comments
More In Bengaluru Mangaluru Mumbai Maharashtra Karnataka
Belgaum
Karnataka