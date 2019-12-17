Tension in Belagavi locality after stone pelting

Shivaji Nagar and surrounding areas of the city remained tense for a few hours on Tuesday after an incident of stone pelting in the area.

Miscreants pelted stones at two buses, one lorry and an ATM near the RTO Circle. This happened after a rally to protest against the CAA. Police suspect that some of the youth who were part of the rally were involved in stone pelting. “We are looking at CCTV footage from nearby shops. That would be matched against pictures from the rally to ascertain whether the offenders had joined the rally,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Narayan Baramani told The Hindu.

One person received a minor injury on his face after a stone hit him. He was discharged after being treated at a local hospital.

A district armed reserve police van was stationed at the spot. Senior police officers visited the area.

Mr. Baramani said the situation was peaceful and under control.