Tension in Bagalkot village

The police rushed to Handarangi village in Bagalkot district on Monday, after reports of desecration of an Ambedkar image in a school came.

Tension prevailed for some time after Dalit Sangharsh Samiti members staged a protest against desecration of a picture of Ambedkar by unidentified men in the government primary school.

The members said that the accused had smeared cow dung on Ambedkar’s image on the school wall.

A case has been registered in the Kerur Police Station.