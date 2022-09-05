Tension in Bagalkot village

Ambedkar’s image in school smeared with cow dung

Special Correspondent Belagavi
September 05, 2022 19:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The police rushed to Handarangi village in Bagalkot district on Monday, after reports of desecration of an Ambedkar image in a school came.

Tension prevailed for some time after Dalit Sangharsh Samiti members staged a protest against desecration of a picture of Ambedkar by unidentified men in the government primary school.

The members said that the accused had smeared cow dung on Ambedkar’s image on the school wall.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A case has been registered in the Kerur Police Station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app