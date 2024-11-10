Tension erupts in Mandya over Dalits entering temple

The entry of Dalits into the renovated Kalabhaireshwara temple at Hanakere in Mandya triggered opposition from a group of ‘upper caste’ people, on Sunday resulting in tension in the village.

The temple was renovated over two years ago after which its administration was taken over by the Muzrai Department. Former MLA M. Srinivas took the initiative in leading the entry of Dalits into the temple. However, a small group of persons opposed the move of the former MLA and took away the processional deity and tore down the temple plaque and board.

Gangaraju, a local Dalit leader, said that though the community members used to frequent the temple after its renovation and had also taken an important part in the rituals during the consecration, a handful of people had begun raising objections three months ago. “The simmering discontent among a section of people was brought to the notice of the local authorities and a couple of meetings were conducted to resolve the issue,” said Mr.Gangaraju.

On Sunday, in the run-up to the temple entry of the Dalits, security had been beefed up in Hanakere and District Social Welfare Officer Siddalingesh and others were in the village till the completion of the rituals inside the temple.

Mr. Gangaraju said there was no clash involving Dalits and others but people opposed to their entry into the temple squabbled and took out their ire on Mr. Srinivas.

Mr. Siddalingesh said the temple entry and prayers were held as per schedule and the local tahshildar Shviakumar Biradar ensured that the processional deity and other instruments that were taken away by the ’upper caste’ group, were returned to the temple.

An awareness drive and counselling will be conducted to educate those opposed to Dalits entering the temple and legal action will be initiated in case such opposition continues, he added.

