Tension during protest

Tension prevailed during the protest by Kalyana Karnataka Unaided Private Educational Institutions Federation here on Friday, after an employee of the Siddganga Education Institution at Sumbad in Jewargi taluk in the district, tried to die by suicide by consuming a poisonous substance outside the Deputy Commissioners’ office during the agitation.
The victim, identified as Prakash, was shifted to District General Hospital by the police. His condition is said to be stable.
Carrying the portrait of founder Shankar Biradar, who died by suicide on Thursday, protesters demanded that the government compensate ₹50 lakh to the bereaved family. The agitators also sought the government’s intervention for providing more time for paying the bank loans taken by the institutions.
Reopening of classes
The federation also demanded the government permit the reopening of Classes 1 to 10 immediately; the government should also provide financial assistance through special packages for the institutions, they added.
(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help)
