Tension at Sakrebailu as tusker turns aggressive

04 January 2021 23:15 IST

Tension gripped the elephant camp at Sakrebailu near Shivamogga as one tusker became aggressive and charged at another elephant in the camp on Monday. Manikantha, the elephant aged about 35, lost its cool during the bathing session and attacked another elephant, Naganna. The sudden development forced the camp staff members to send the tourists out of the camp.

The mahout taking care of Naganna got worried and he took the elephant deep into Tunga backwaters to escape from the aggressive Manikantha. However, Manikantha followed Naganna into the water as well. Finally, the mahout jumped into the river to safeguard himself. Later, all mahouts succeeded to bring Manikantha under control.

Manikantha has been known for aggressive conduct in the camp. It has been in the camp for the last 10 years.

