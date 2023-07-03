HamberMenu
Tension at NICU in Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences after stabiliser blast

July 03, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) in Hassan on Sunday when smoke covered the premises following a stabiliser blast.

The thick smoke that covered the NICU, left the hospital staff and parents of the babies under treatment in the unit in shock. They were worried about the safety of the newborn babies. The blast was attributed to technical problems in the stabiliser of an air-conditioner.

The staff broke open the window panes and shifted 24 babies to safer places. HIMS director B.C. Ravi Kumar and Medical Superintendent Krishnamurthy reached the spot. The officers said that all babies were safe and appreciated the swift action by the staff.

