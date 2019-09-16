Tension as youth dies after ‘assault’ by Sub-Inspector

There was tension in Gabbur village in Deodurg taluk of Raichur district on Sunday evening after an angry mob staged a protest and blocked the Raichur-Deodurg main road by burning tyres and throwing stones at a police station and a police vehicle alleging that a 25-year-old youth, Shivakumar, died after being assaulted by Police Sub-Inspector Muddurangappa attached to Gabbur Police Station.

According to sources, the youth was called by Mr. Muddurangappa for an inquiry over civil disturbances caused allegedly by a few people, including Shivakumar, during Ganesh idol immersion in the village recently, and was allegedly assaulted. Following this, he become unconscious and was taken to the government hospital at Raichur where he died, the sources added.