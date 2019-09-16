Karnataka

Tension as youth dies after ‘assault’ by Sub-Inspector

Angry villagers blocking the main road by burning tyres at Gabbur village in Deodurg taluk of Raichur district on Sunday following the death of a youth.

Angry villagers blocking the main road by burning tyres at Gabbur village in Deodurg taluk of Raichur district on Sunday following the death of a youth.  

more-in

Angry villagers stage protest, block road in Gabbur village

There was tension in Gabbur village in Deodurg taluk of Raichur district on Sunday evening after an angry mob staged a protest and blocked the Raichur-Deodurg main road by burning tyres and throwing stones at a police station and a police vehicle alleging that a 25-year-old youth, Shivakumar, died after being assaulted by Police Sub-Inspector Muddurangappa attached to Gabbur Police Station.

According to sources, the youth was called by Mr. Muddurangappa for an inquiry over civil disturbances caused allegedly by a few people, including Shivakumar, during Ganesh idol immersion in the village recently, and was allegedly assaulted. Following this, he become unconscious and was taken to the government hospital at Raichur where he died, the sources added.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2019 4:14:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/tension-as-youth-dies-after-assault-by-sub-inspector/article29426266.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY